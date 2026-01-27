Welcome to the Jungle release date out: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty-led star-studded comedy set to arrive this summer
The Welcome franchise's next film, Welcome to the Jungle, stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty with a massive ensemble cast.
The makers of the Welcome franchise have officially locked the release date for its next instalment, Welcome to the Jungle. With Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty leading an ensemble cast, the comedy film will release in theatres on 26 June this summer.
Welcome to the Jungle is a summer release
Earlier, Akshay shared a special Christmas message with fans, highlighting the scale of the film. Posting a video on Instagram, he wished viewers a Merry Christmas “from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle” and gave a glimpse of the movie’s massive ensemble, which includes Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and more.
The video revealed Akshay in dual looks, one with long grey hair and a beard, the other in a stylish action-ready avatar, suggesting he will play the leader of two rival gangs. The Christmas-themed clip also featured a festive rendition of the iconic Welcome theme song as the characters approached each other.
More about Welcome To The Jungle
Apart from Akshay and Suniel, Welcome to the Jungle features a large ensemble cast comprising Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, Sayaji Shinde, among others.
The film is backed by AA Nadiadwala and Star Studio18, in association with Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a journalist with 15+ years in magazines, newspapers, and digital media. Experienced in covering general news, lifestyle, and entertainment with a sharp eye for detail and compelling storytelling.Read More
