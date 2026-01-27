Welcome to the Jungle release date out: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty-led star-studded comedy set to arrive this summer

The makers of the Welcome franchise have officially locked the release date for its next instalment, Welcome to the Jungle. With Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty leading an ensemble cast, the comedy film will release in theatres on 26 June this summer. Welcome To The Jungle is being directed by Ahmed Khan

Welcome to the Jungle is a summer release Earlier, Akshay shared a special Christmas message with fans, highlighting the scale of the film. Posting a video on Instagram, he wished viewers a Merry Christmas “from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle” and gave a glimpse of the movie’s massive ensemble, which includes Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and more.

The video revealed Akshay in dual looks, one with long grey hair and a beard, the other in a stylish action-ready avatar, suggesting he will play the leader of two rival gangs. The Christmas-themed clip also featured a festive rendition of the iconic Welcome theme song as the characters approached each other.