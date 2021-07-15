Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ahead of Hungama 2's release on Disney+ Hotstar, Shilpa Shetty says 'OTT opened up avenues for many actors'
Ahead of Hungama 2's release on Disney+ Hotstar, Shilpa Shetty says 'OTT opened up avenues for many actors'

Shilpa Shetty, who awaits the release of her new film Hungama 2, said that she will begin shooting for her next project only in 2022.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty with Meezaan in Hungama 2.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra says she will make her digital debut with a series and is excited to see how the audience will receive her in the streaming space.

The actor said, though it is too early to reveal details, she aims to start shooting for the project in 2022.

"I've said yes to something that I'm going to start mid next year. It needs a lot of prep, that will be another announcement. OTT has opened up a lot of avenues for many actors, including me.

"It requires a lot of time so if it's that one outing, then it really has to justify you and be synonyms with your brand. So there is something that has come my way. It'll be interesting for me to be seen in that space," she told PTI.

The actor, known to star in films like Life in a Metro and Dhadkan, said, though the comedy marks her first film in 14 years, her comeback film was supposed to be Baaghi director Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.

The action-romantic-comedy, also starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, was pushed due to the pandemic.

"The first film I had said yes to was Nikamma. It is a great part. I thought if I have to make a comeback, it has to be something different. We are waiting for a theatrical release for that one.

"'Hungama 2' happens to release first. I would have loved to make my comeback on 70 mm but OTT is great for us actors because there are some people who would prefer watching films at home due to the pandemic," she added.

Both, Hungama 2 and Nikamma are a departure from the trend of actors making a comeback to the screen with heavy duty, socially relevant films.

Also read: Sharat Saxena says all ‘good roles written for old people go to Amitabh Bachchan’, people like him get ‘scrapings’

Shilpa said she is inclined towards entertaining the audience and unlike other stars, doesn't take herself "too seriously".

"I really believe actors take themselves too seriously. But I don't. I'm here to entertain people. A film has to be received well, it's never about you. There are so many big multi-starrer films where in the trailer itself I feel, 'I don't think this will work for me.'

"I've learnt over the years, if the content works, the actor works and becomes bigger... Both the films that I chose after such a long sabbatical worked for me on those front," she added.

shilpa shetty kundra hungama 2 paresh rawal

