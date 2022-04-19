Ahead of Jersey release, Mira Rajput shares behind-the-scene pics of Shahid Kapoor and kids Misha, Zain

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of his film, Jersey. The film wil now release in theatres on April 22. His wife Mira Rajput has now shared two adorable behind-the-scene pictures of how their kids had some fun on the film sets. The kids are seen playing on the field in between breaks in the photos clicked in winters. Also read: Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor take his mom Neliima Azeem and her parents out to dinner. See pics

Mira shared the first picture on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “While papa was shooting.” It shows Mira standing besides her three-year-old son Zain as he checks out Shahid's sports gear like helmet and batting pads on a cricket ground. The second picture shows Shahid swinging his five-year-old daughter Misha in the air while playing with her on the field.

Mira Rajput has shared two pictures on her Instagram Stories.

Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and will have Shahid and his father Pankaj Kapur on screen together for the first time. While Mrunal plays Shahid's wife, his father plays his coach in the film. It is a remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name, featuring Nani.

Earlier, Jersey was supposed to release on April 14, the same day as KGF: Chapter 2 but was postponed just few days before the release. The film landed in a legal soup after writer Rajneesh Jaiswal claimed that it had been plagiarised from his script. The Bombay High Court ruled its decision in favour of Jersey producers.

Producer Aman Gill issued a statement citing the real reason behind the delay. He said, "We were all geared up to release our film Jersey this holiday weekend, however, we didn't want to go ahead and plan a release until the courts gave us a favourable order, and with a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, we had no time to plan for the Thursday release hence we decided to postpone the release by a week to 22nd April till we got such an order. Today on Wednesday we got a favourable order, which clears the way for our release next week 22nd April."

