Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor take his mom Neliima Azeem and her parents out to dinner. See pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor stepped out for family dinner with his wife Mira Rajput recently in Mumbai. They were also accompanied by Shahid's mother, actor Neliima Azeem, and Mira Rajput's parents--Vikramaditya Rajput and Bela Rajput. Taking to Instagram Stories, Shahid shared a picture as they posed for the camera. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor steps out for family dinner with wife Mira Rajput and her parents; fans say they're 'made for each other')

For their outing, Shahid wore a printed blue outfit and shoes. Mira opted for a short white dress, green heels, and a matching bag. Neliima Azeem also wore a white outfit with a scarf around her neck.

Vikramaditya wore a denim shirt and beige pants, while Bela opted for a green top and pants. Sharing the photo, Shahid wrote, "#Besttimes are always with those who got your back with a smile. #famjam."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mira shared a boomerang video of Shahid grooving at the dinner table inside the restaurant. She wrote, "Hi honey (honey pot emoji)" and also tagged Shahid. Earlier, Mira shared a picture of her father enjoying a snack and wrote, "When in Bombay Pav Bhaji @vetaalvikram (woozy face emoji)."

Recently, Shahid, Mira, Vikramaditya, and Bela had a dinner outing. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Shahid and Mira posed for pictures before entering Bastian Worli.

On Instagram Stories, Mira shared a video that showed the menu. It then offered glimpses of her mother sitting in front of her and also captured the decor of the restaurant. Sharing a photo of her parents, Mira wrote, "Look who's in town" and added a red heart emoji.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015 and embraced parenthood for the first time with the arrival of their daughter Misha in 2016. Two years later, the couple was blessed with a baby boy whom they named Zain.

Recently speaking with news agency ANI, Shahid said about his children. "Misha and Zain have taught me the true importance of parents. And I now completely believe that the actual importance of parents is realised by people only when they become parents themselves. We should never take them (parents) for granted," he had said.

The actor will be seen next in Jersey, a remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name. Shahid plays the role of Arjun, a failed cricketer who decides to fulfill his dream of representing Team India for his son. Mrunal Thakur is also a part of Jersey, which will release in theatres on April 22.

