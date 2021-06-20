Ahead of Kabir Singh's second anniversary, Shahid Kapoor gets nostalgic and shares throwback video

As Kabir Singh will complete two years of its release on Monday, actor Shahid Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid Kapoor posted a video clip, wherein he can be seen riding a bike as he flaunts his long hair.

Also, to make the video special, he played the theme song from his movie Kabir Singh in the background. "Looking back at Kabir...," he captioned one of the posts.

Also read: Neena Gupta's biggest reveals: Going 5 years without talking to Vivian Richards, Satish Kaushik's offer to marry

Fans were left spellbound by Shahid's posts. "So hot," a user commented. "Love your look," another one wrote.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga had helmed Kabir Singh, which is a remake of the popular Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy that starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Kabir Singh had even crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office.

However, a section of the audience and critics condemned Shahid's role in the movie, saying it glorifies misogyny and toxic masculinity. Actor Kiara Advani was paired opposite Shahid in the film.