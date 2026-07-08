Ahmed Khan breaks silence on rift with Shahid Kapoor, says they don't meet much: ‘You forget who your real friends are’

Filmmaker and choreographer Ahmed Khan has shared a close friendship with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. The two have known each other since childhood and even collaborated on several of Shahid's early projects. However, reports of a rift between them started doing the rounds in 2015 after Ahmed, in an interview, revealed that Shahid did not visit him when he was bedridden in hospital following a severe vertigo attack. The filmmaker also did not attend Shahid's wedding to Mira Rajput that same year.

Ahmed on possibility of working with Shahid

Ahmed Khan with childhood friend Shahid Kapoor.

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In a recent interaction, Ahmed spoke about the tension between him and Shahid and also addressed the possibility of collaborating with the actor again in the future. He told News18, "I did Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra (Shahid's debut in 90s music video by the band Aryans) and his first film Ishq Vishk as a choreographer. Then I directed him in a film called Fool & Final. After that, I produced Paathshala in which he played a role. But in the recent years, he’s following a certain template of films that he wants to do. I, on the other hand, am making a certain kind of films that I want to make. We’ll work together again when we come together (in terms of our sensibilities)."

Ahmed on friendship with Shahid

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{{^usCountry}} Ahmed admitted that they don't meet as often as they once did because life has taken them in different directions. He said, “I mean, we don’t meet that much. We are childhood friends. We became friends when I was 11 and he was all of 7. So, our friendship started some 30 years back. But yeh kaam hi aisa hai na ki isme kai naye dost aate hai (But this work is like that, you make new friends in this field). You befriend so many new people that you forget who your real friends are. Our lifestyles have changed now." What had Ahmed said about tiff with Shahid? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahmed admitted that they don't meet as often as they once did because life has taken them in different directions. He said, “I mean, we don’t meet that much. We are childhood friends. We became friends when I was 11 and he was all of 7. So, our friendship started some 30 years back. But yeh kaam hi aisa hai na ki isme kai naye dost aate hai (But this work is like that, you make new friends in this field). You befriend so many new people that you forget who your real friends are. Our lifestyles have changed now." What had Ahmed said about tiff with Shahid? {{/usCountry}}

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In a report published by Pinkvilla in 2015, Ahmed had opened up about the differences between them. He had said, “I began to have vertigo attacks even when I was lying down in bed. The doctors finally detected a damaged nerve under my ear. I am fine now. But for two weeks, I was invalidated. We’ve had some differences that were brewing for a while. They just erupted, and as the world knows I wasn’t invited to his wedding. He didn’t come to visit me when I was injured. I guess it will take time for us to be normal with one another once again."

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On the work front, while Ahmed has recently directed Welcome To The Jungle, Shahid was alst seen in Cocktail 2.