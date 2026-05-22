Imtiaz Ali says Mira Rajput isn’t a fan of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's Jab We Met: ‘She prefers Rockstar'

Jab We Met remains one of the most memorable films of Imtiaz Ali’s career, and now an entirely new generation is discovering the beloved love story. Recently, Imtiaz reacted to the film’s lead actors — Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan — revealing that their children have watched the film. He also shared that Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor isn’t the biggest fan of Jab We Met and prefers two of his other films instead. Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met is counted as a cult Hindi film.

'Mira Rajput likes Rockstar way more than Jab We Met' In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Imtiaz Ali was asked about the new generation discovering Jab We Met and how Shahid Kapoor, in one of his old interviews, had revealed that the first film he showed his children was Jab We Met. Kareena Kapoor had also mentioned that her kids watched the film as her first movie. Reacting to this, Imtiaz said, “It makes me feel nice that Shahid’s kids and Kareena’s kids are watching their film Jab We Met."

However, Imtiaz Ali quickly pointed out that while Shahid and Kareena have been eager to introduce the film to their children, Mira Rajput is more fond of his other films. He said, “I think Mira likes Rockstar way more than Jab We Met. She’s a fan of Rockstar and Tamasha, I think Mira in particular also sang a song for me when I went to his house one day. And that wasn’t Shahid’s song.” He added, “It’s the only movie I remember after the screening. I went in after the censor screening and asked what certificate they were giving it. They said clean, no arguments or anything.”

Kareena and Shahid’s romance Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor were once in a very public relationship. The couple reportedly met and fell in love on the sets of Fida. They dated for around three to four years, from 2004 to 2007. During that period, they also starred together in films like Chup Chup Ke and 36 China Town.

In 2007, Shahid and Kareena parted ways while still shooting for Jab We Met. Despite their breakup, they remained professional and completed the film, ultimately delivering one of the most iconic romantic dramas in Hindi cinema.

Later, both Shahid and Kareena moved on in their personal lives as well. While Shahid was linked with several actresses at the time, he eventually opted for an arranged marriage with Mira Rajput Kapoor despite their 13-year age gap. Shahid was 34 years old at the time of their wedding, while Mira was 21. The couple later welcomed two children — daughter Misha, born in 2016, and son Zain, born in 2018.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, meanwhile, married Saif Ali Khan. The couple share a 10-year age gap and have been married since October 16, 2012. They are parents to two sons — Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.