'Aishwarya has trained her nicely': Abhishek Bachchan on how daughter Aaradhya deals with being a Bachchan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has said that his daughter, Aaradhya, is aware of her family's stature in the film industry, mostly because her mother, Aishwarya Rai, 'made Aaradhya very aware of the family that she came from'.

In an interview, Abhishek said that 'this department' is Aishwarya's, and that Aaradhya watches their films, and 'enjoys them'.

Asked about this, Abhishek told RJ Siddharth Kannan, "She's still very young; she's just turned nine years old. These days, she's busy with online school. This department is Aishwarya's. I've realised I'm not very good at that."

He continued, "She made Aaradhya very aware of the family that she came from, from when she was a newborn baby. She knows that her dada and dadi, and her mom and dad are both actors, and that we're very privileged and that we enjoy the love and respect of so many millions, and that you have to learn to respect that and appreciate that, and thank God for it. She's fine, she's very normal about these things. She sees our films, and enjoys them."

Abhishek said that Aaradhya takes the paparazzi attention 'in her stride' and that Aishwarya has 'trained her nicely'. Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan on falling in love with Aishwarya Rai during Umrao Jaan: 'Universe conspired to bring us together'

His latest film, The Big Bull, was released to poor reviews on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday. The actor has several projects in the pipeline, including Bob Biswas, and Dasvi, which is currently filming. In a previous interview, he said that while his father, Amitabh Bachchan, watched an enjoyed The Big Bull, his mother, Jaya Bachchan, and Aishwarya, only watch his movies post-release.