Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan turn up for Agastya's The Archies premiere with the whole clan. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan and his whole family reached the premiere of The Archies to support Agastya Nanda. Agastya is the son of Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, which also makes him the great-grandson of Raj Kapoor. He will be making his big Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sridevi's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor in The Archies. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan wears Archies t-shirt to film's premiere with Gauri, AbRam, Aryan; Suhana Khan looks breathtaking in red

The Bachchan family at The Archies premiere night

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya Nanda and others at The Archies premiere. (Varinder Chawla)

At the film premiere of The Archies, the Bachchan family turned up in all matching black outfits, except for Jaya Bachchan in a white ensemble. Agastya's sister Navya Naveli Nanda also opted for a red gown for the special screening. From Aishwarya Rai to Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, Nikhil Nanda and other members of the Bachchan-Nanda families, all of them posed together for paparazzi.

Jaya Bachchan to paparazzi

Agastya looked dapper in a black suit. A video of Jaya Bachchan being upset with the photographers has also emerged online. It has Jaya telling them, “Don't shout” as all of them tried clicking photos and asking them to pose.

Celebs at The Archies premiere event

Besides them, the entire family of Shah Rukh Khan also arrived to root for Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh arrived wearing an Archies t-shirt alongside Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan and Savita Chhibber. Suhana looked gorgeous as ever in a red sequined gown. Besides them, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Atlee, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Kajol, Ayan Mukerji Sonali Bendre and Rekha also attended the premiere.

The Archies

The Archies is the Hindi adaptation of the American comic book series of the same name. It is produced by Tiger Baby Productions and helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park, as per the trailer of the film.

In the Netflix film, Agastya Nanda will be seen as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, and Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge. The film also stars Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley. It will be released on December 7.

