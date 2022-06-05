Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan twin in black at IIFA, Amitabh Bachchan is blown away by their looks

Days after walking the red carpet at Karan Johar's birthday bash, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan walked the green carpet together at the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The couple was twinning in black at the event. As pictures of them from the event surfaced online, Amitabh Bachchan emerged as one of their biggest admirers and praised them twice on Twitter. Also read: Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan walk red carpet at Karan Johar's birthday bash, Salman Khan also attends. See pics

Abhishek attended the event in a black and grey suit while Aishwarya joined him in a full-sleeve black ensemble with colourful floral details. As the official Twitter handle of IIFA shared a picture of the two of them, Amitabh reacted to the tweet, calling their appearance “smashing”.

Amitabh Bachchan reacted to Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's pictures from IIFA.

Many fans of the Bachchans also reacted to their pictures. A fan called them “The Power couple in the industry” while another commented, “Always best and well dressed couple.” One more fan called them, “Best couple”. A comment also read, “Royalty of India”.

A fan account also shared two pictures of the couple on Twitter with the caption, "Omgeee Ab @juniorbachchan Love Love and Love this look with his Love Wife #AishwaryaRaiBachchan." Amitabh reacted to the tweet in a similar tone, saying, “yes yes yes” along with a clapping hands emoji.

Reports suggest Abhishek opened the event by getting on the stage to welcome the guests. Aishwarya and Abhishek returned from Cannes last month where Aishwarya walked the red carpet a few times. While they did not attend a screening together, they did attend a few parties and visited restaurants in the city.

Aishwarya was last seen in 2018 film Fanney Khan. She will now be seen in Mani Ratnam's big-budget multi-starrer, Ponniyin Selvan 1. Abhishek was recently seen in Dasvi as a corrupt and jailed politician. Amitabh had showered him with praise on multiple occasions on social media and had said that he will continue to do so, irrespective of what trolls have to say about his gesture.

