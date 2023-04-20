Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan visit Aditya Chopra's home; Rani Mukerji sees off Amitabh Bachchan. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan and his family visited filmmaker Aditya Chopra's home in Mumbai after his mother Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday morning. Pamela was the wife of late filmmaker Yash Chopra and a loved and respected figure in Bollywood. (Also read: When Pamela Chopra said Yash Chopra was too busy trying to convince Hema Malini to do a film during their first meeting)

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji seen at Aditya Chopra's home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amitabh was joined by his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai as they arrived and left in the same car. Aditya's wife, actor Rani Mukerji was seen with Amitabh at the house's door as she saw him off to his car. Rani and Amitabh worked together in multiple films such as Black, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehnaa and more. Abhishek and Rani worked together in Yuva, Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag and Bunty Aur Babli, which also starred Amitabh. Aishwarya had a special song in the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amitabh has worked in multiple YRF movies, most especially in Kabhie Kabhie, which was written by Pamela herself.

Pamela Chopra breathed her last at Lilavati Hospital where she was admitted after being diagnosed with pneumonia. She is survived by her sons, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra.

"She passed away today early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU," Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai told PTI.

Yash Raj Films said in a statement that the last rites took place at 11 am.

"With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning... We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," the statement read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She most recently made an appearance on Netflix's The Romantics. In the four-part docu-series, celebrating the movies of Yash Chopra and his production house, Pamela Chopra revealed she was a cancer survivor.

Film personalities including veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, and actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ajay Devgn, and Sanjay Dutt paid their condolences.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON