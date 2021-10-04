Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai Bachchan inspires Parisian paparazzi to channel desi colleagues in new video with Aaradhya, Abhishek
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan inspires Parisian paparazzi to channel desi colleagues in new video with Aaradhya, Abhishek

Updated on Oct 04, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aaradhya in Paris.
By HT Entertainment Desk

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are once again setting some serious family goals for all their fans. The couple, along with their daughter Aaradhya, grabbed eyeballs in Paris.

As soon as the Bachchans arrived in Paris to attend the Paris Fashion Week 2021, the internet was flooded with pictures of Aishwarya donning a white dress and stealing the show. Now, another video of Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya from the Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021, a part of Paris Fashion Week, is doing rounds on the internet.

RELATED STORIES

In the video, Aishwarya is wearing a blue ensemble with embellished pink detailing that she teamed with denim trousers and heels. With red bold lips, perfectly blow-dried hair and on-fleek eyeliner, she stole the show. Abhishek was wearing a long black coat and black pants. Aaradhya, on the other hand, costumed up like the cutest mini-me in a pink layer and a crossbody bag.

The paparazzi called out to Aishwarya to pose without a mask, to which she complied.

At the L'Oreal show, Aishwarya was joined on the ramp by Katherine Langford, Helen Mirren, Camila Cabello, Amber Heard, and many others. This isn't the first time Aaradhya and Abhishek have accompanied Aishwarya on a work trip to Paris. The actor had also shared pictures from trips in 2018 and 2019. After fulfilling her work commitments in Paris, Aishwarya will be taking off for Dubai. 

Also read: Aishwarya Rai is a vision in white as she walks the ramp at Paris Fashion Week, hand-in-hand with Helen Mirren. Watch

On September 28th, it was reported that Aishwarya became the first Indian actress to appear on the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, as a part of the brand’s showstopping projection to invite media and influencers to the Stand Up Against Street Harassment events taking place. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has appeared on Burj Khalifa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aishwarya rai bachchan aishwarya rai abhishek bachchan aaradhya bachchan paris fashion week
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Neha Dhupia is ‘getting back up’ on her feet after delivering baby boy

5

Kangana Ranaut's pictures from Tejas. See them all here

Mumtaz expected Rajesh to marry longtime girlfriend Anju: ‘But one morning…’

Hansal supports SRK, says it's ‘painful’ for parent to see child in trouble
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP