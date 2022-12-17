Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya share a cute moment with young fan. Watch

While on hand to cheer husband Abhishek Bachchan's team Jaipur Pink Panthers for their important match, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan got a cute distraction as they spent time with a young fan. The mother-daughter duo were attending the Pro Kabaddi semi-final match on Thursday. Abhishek and Aishwarya's niece, Navya Naveli Nanda, also accompanied them to lend her support. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda cheer for Abhishek Bachchan's team at Pro Kabaddi match. See pics)

Aishwarya and Aaradhya, who wore matching Pink Panthers jackets, were spotted in the corridors of the stadium and spent some time with a mother and her baby. The actor seemed delighted to meet her young fan and kept tapping the little one's nose. The toddler then put her hand out in greeting for a handshake. Aishwarya then reached out to bless the baby. Aaradhya, holding on to her mother's hand, also seem enchanted by the cute interaction. Fans shared heart emojis for the adorable exchange.

The family support seems to have helped the Jaipur Pink Panthers as they won their semi-final over the Bengaluru Bulls. Proud owner Abhishek celebrated on Instagram and wrote, “So proud of this team. Finalists! Let's go!! @jaipur_pinkpanthers.” His father veteran actor also encouraged them on and commented, “So so so proud of you bhaiyu..quietly but effectively you have proved your worth, despite all round criticism and biased views!! Love you… (red heart emojis).” His sister Shweta Bachchan cheered, “Woo woo," while good friend Farah Khan added, "Congratulations jr (clapping hands emojis)."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to films after a four-year gap with Mani Ratnam's magnum ops PS - 1 this September. The actor plays a double role of Nandini and Mandakini Devi in the period film. The large star cast of the feature film includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj.

Co-produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the Tamil film, based on the classic novel Ponniyin Selvan, also released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It became the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. The second part of the film, which will feature a larger role for Aishwarya, is due out next year.

