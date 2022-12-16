Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda cheer for Abhishek Bachchan's team at Pro Kabaddi match. See pics

Aishwarya Rai, Navya Naveli Nanda, Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attended Pro Kabbadi semi-final match on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted pictures of Aishwarya, Navya and Aardhya cheering for Abhishek's kabbadi team Jaipur Pink Panthers. Abhishek took to Instagram and shared a picture of his team as his team became finalists with a message. His actor-father Amitabh Bachchan reacted to his post. ( Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cheers for husband Abhishek Bachchan’s kabaddi team with Aaradhya. See pics)

In the series of pictures, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aardhya wore the jersey of Jaipur Pink Panthers. Aishwarya opted for black pants. Her husband and daughter twinned in blue jeans. Navya wore pink T-shirt of Abhishek's team. In one of the pictures, Aishwarya stood with Abhishek and Aaradhya and all of them clapped from the stands with packed audience. In another picture, Abhishek gave a serious look while sitting next to his wife and niece. In another photo, all of them were all smiles while cheering for their team.

Abhishek took to Instagram and shared an illustration of his kabbadi team players, which read, “Finalists, #Riseofpanthers.” He wrote, “So proud of this team. Finalists! Let's go!! @jaipur_pinkpanthers.” He used ‘Vivo pro kabbadi’, ‘top cats’, ‘Jaipur pink panthers’ as the hashtags on the post. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “So so so proud of you bhaiyu..quietly but effectively you have proved your worth, despite all round criticism and biased views!! Love you… (three red heart emojis).” Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan commented, “Woo woo.”

Reacting to Abhishek's post, one of his fans wrote, “All the best for finals (fire emojis).” Another fan commented, “Congratulations sir (clapping emojis).” Other fan wrote, “Congratulations.. you guys deserve it.” “No big stars, but they played as a team”, added another person. Many fans dropped heart emojis and extended warm wishes for the finals.

Aishwarya and Abhishek married in 2007. The couple welcomed daughter Aaradhya in 2011. Aishwarya, who made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar, made her comeback to Tamil films with Ponniyin Selvan: I. The film released on September 30, 2022. It was a hit at the box office. Navya, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan recently held her podcast, What The Hell Navya, which featured Shweta and Jaya Bachchan. The show aired on her YouTube channel.

