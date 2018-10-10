Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cheers for husband Abhishek Bachchan’s kabaddi team with Aaradhya. See pics

It was a busy Wednesday for Bollywood stars as they got busy with promotions, events and more. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was all smiles as she attended the Pro Kabaddi League with her husband Abhishek Bachchan, who owns the team Jaipur Pink Panthers. Their daughter Aaradhya was also present and Aishwarya shared a picture perfect family photo on Instagram. She captioned the picture, “Go Pink Panthers!”

The elders of the family, Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan were at Nehru Centre with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda for a book launch.

Actor Aamir Khan was spotted at the Producers Guild reportedly to discuss the steps that can be taken in Bollywood to make the industry safer for women. Aamir’s wife Kiran Rao was also with him.

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who are looking forward to the release of their upcoming movie Namastey England, were spotted promoting their film.

Rani Mukherji is in China and was spotted at Zhongyingxingmei IMAX Cinema in Shenzhen where audiences watched her latest film Hichki.

Taapsee Pannu, Sushmita Sen, Amisha Patel, Kangana Ranaut, Sonakshi Sinha and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted at the airport.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 22:00 IST