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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan warns young actors against ‘manufactured’ things: ‘Be true to yourself’

In a recent interview, Aishwarya Rai shared insights on navigating the film industry, emphasising the importance of individuality.

May 24, 2026 01:06 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Aishwarya Rai made the world wait a little before making her grand entry at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actor, who has spent nearly three decades in the Hindi film industry, recently shared advice for young actors entering the industry and explained how they should hold their own in a world where so much is heavily manufactured.

Aishwarya’s advice to aspiring actors

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony during the 79th Cannes Film Festival. (AP)

Speaking to Brut India, Aishwarya admitted that an artiste feels every day is a new day and that they are constantly on a journey of discovery through creativity. She also shared how she is still working and striving to earn the adulation of fans.

“I’m grateful for the love and support. Thank you so much for the appreciation, but I truly feel your journey in the artistic world, or any world you choose, is individual. And your experiences are what will enrich you and help you discover what choices you can make. Because different strokes for different folks. So, you don’t know what’s going to work for you, what’s right or wrong," she said.

Aishwarya’s history with Cannes

This marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 24th year at the Cannes Film Festival. Earlier, fans had raised questions when L’Oréal Paris posted a promotional video showing a giant poster of Alia Bhatt on a hotel façade in Cannes ahead of the festival. The posters also featured Viola Davis, Eva Longoria and Helen Mirren. However, Aishwarya was missing from the posters, which led fans to question the brand’s decision.

For the unversed, Aishwarya has been associated with the brand since 2003 and remains one of the most recognised faces at the film festival, while Alia Bhatt was announced as its new global brand ambassador only recently in 2024. This was followed by the brand responding, “Year after year, Cannes after Cannes, she never misses.”

Aishwarya eventually appeared on the Cannes red carpet, while her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also made her Cannes red carpet debut this year.

 
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