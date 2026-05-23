Aaradhya Bachchan makes her official debut at the Cannes Film Festival with Aishwarya Rai, internet goes ‘wow’

However, it was her daughter Aaradhya who ended up stealing the spotlight. Dressed in a ruby-red gown paired with a matching cape, Aaradhya made a glamorous statement at the event. For the outing, the 14-year-old wore her hair down in a side-parted style and loose curls.

For her second appearance, Aishwarya opted for a dreamy pastel pink gown by Sophie Couture. The ensemble featured a strapless corseted bodice, Fortuny pleating, and Swarovski-crystal floral 3D embellishments, finished with a flowing cape.

Just hours after Aishwarya stole the spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival in a striking, dramatic blue ensemble, the actor switched things up for the evening, stepping out in an elegant pink gown for another appearance. She stepped out to attend L'Oréal Paris’ annual Lights on Women's Worth awards.

It wasn’t just Aishwarya Rai who had all eyes on her on Friday at the Cannes Film Festival. Her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan , also became one of the evening’s biggest talking points. In a moment that instantly grabbed attention online, Aaradhya made her red-carpet debut alongside Aishwarya at a glamorous event held during the festival on Friday evening.

Several videos circulating online from the actor’s hotel showed Aishwarya holding daughter Aaradhya’s hand as the two made their way to their car before heading off to the event. Pictures of them posing at the event have also surfaced on social media.

The sweet mother-daughter moment soon took over the internet, with fans flooding social media with reactions and praise.

One social media user shared, “Queen n the Princes”, with one writing, “Aaradhya and Aishwayra are soooooooooooo prettyyyyy”.

“Omg she’s really looking her mummy,” one wrote. Another comment read, “The most gorgeous mother with her most gorgeous daughter.”

“The best mother who is growing her child with care , respect and morals in this world which other Bollywood actress coudnt do. The way sh3 takes care of her daughter is 😍😍😍,” one wrote. Another shared, “Plsssss someone pinch me Am I Dreaming....The whole Internet was waiting for this.” One social media user wrote, “just wow wow wow”.

Aaradhya has been accompanying her mother, Aishwarya, to the Cannes Film Festival since she was a toddler. However, this appears to be the first time Aaradhya officially walked the red carpet alongside her mom and posed for the cameras. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in 2007. In 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya at Cannes After days of speculation surrounding whether Aishwarya would attend this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the actor finally made her much-awaited red carpet appearance on Friday.

For her first outing, Aishwarya picked a royal blue couture gown by Amit Aggarwal. As per the designer, the gown was imagined in collaboration with stylist Mohit Rai as an exploration of “radiance in motion, the couture silhouette is realised through the house’s signature Crystal Vein embroidery, where thousands of crystalline embellishments converge within sculptural lattice-like structures to create an interplay of luminosity, depth, and fluidity”.

The actor left her hair loose and posed for pictures and videos on the iconic stairs at the Martinez Hotel. She even waved at those who recognised her there and was all smiles. One video showed actor Eva Longoria greeting her friends. Aishwarya greeted her with cheek kisses. Aishwarya and Eva have known each other for years, given that they’re both L’Oréal brand ambassadors.

Aishwarya first appeared at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002, when she walked the red carpet with Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the premiere of their film, Devdas. The following year, she appeared on the red carpet as a L’Oreal ambassador for the first time. Since 2003, she has been a regular at the festival.