Aishwarya Rai buries her face in Abhishek Bachchan's arm on being reminded they've been married 15 years. Watch

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were quite a sport at the recently held IIFA awards in Abu Dhabi. While Abhishek performed on stage, Aishwarya cheered him from the audience. As the two walked the green carpet at the event, they were also asked about each other and Aishwarya couldn't hide her reaction on being told that she had been married to Abhishek for 15 years. Also read: Aishwarya Rai dances in her seat at IIFA 2022 to match Abhishek Bachchan's 'vibe', he blows kisses to Aaradhya

Abhishek was decked up in grey pants, white shirt and velvet blazer with a bowtie for the green carpet. Aishwarya was twinning with him in a black anarkali dress with colourful details. When a reporter spotted the two of them together walking hand in hand, he mentioned how they have been married for 15 years. Aishwarya looked surprised and buried her face in Abhishek's arm and reacted, "Aah thank you, oh my god, yes."

Aishwarya added, “I am here to watch him perform and cheer on." When the reporter asked Abhishek about the song on which he would be performing, she replied on his behalf, 'watch it, watch it, have fun.' She also told the reporter that he was looking good and asked him to ‘take care.’

In an inside video from the event, Abhishek could be seen grooving to Ranveer Singh's song Tattad Tattad in a white sherwani. As he got down the stage and started dancing close to the audience, Aishwarya also started grooving with him while still sitting on her seat. He also blew kisses to Aaradhya and held her hand as she sat beside her mother.

On Saturday, Amitabh also shared a post for Abhishek as he thanked all those who praised his son's dance performance. He wrote, “'Amitji... Abhishek just rocked IIFA...your blessings will take him to another level...', ‘the Arena shook when he took the stage’, ‘Abhishek was electrifying on stage, sir! Especially with his Dasvi performance!’, 'Yesterday night saw Abhishek's performance at IIFA. He was simply outstanding. The best performance.' My extreme gratitude and love to all for your kind words."

