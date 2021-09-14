Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aishwarya Rai comforts crying baby, salutes elephant in rare video after Miss World 1994 win. Watch

Aishwarya Rai interacted with school students, posed for pictures at an event and saluted an elephant in a rare video taken shortly after her Miss World 1994 win. Watch it here.
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 03:33 PM IST
A rare video of actor Aishwarya Rai after winning the Miss World 1994 pageant has been shared online by one of her fan clubs. It is a montage of various clips and began with her standing next to her mother Vrinda Rai, as someone held an umbrella over their heads. She was also seen interacting with school students and comforting a crying baby.

The video also had Aishwarya posing for pictures at an event in a red saree, with her hair tied up in a bun. She saluted an elephant, who wore a placard with a farewell message for her. She then folded her hands for the cameras as she got into a car and drove away.

At the Miss World 2014 pageant, two decades after she won the crown, Aishwarya was honoured with a special award for her charity work. She was accompanied on stage by her husband Abhishek Bachchan, their daughter Aaradhya and Vrinda.

In 1997, Aishwarya made her debut in films with the Tamil political drama Iruvar, in which she played dual roles. The same year, she made her Bollywood debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. She has since acted in several hits such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal, Mohabbatein, Devdas, Dhoom 2, Guru and Jodhaa Akbar. She was last seen on the big screen in Fanney Khan in 2018.

Aishwarya will be seen next in Mani Ratnam’s period epic Ponniyin Selvan, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Tamil historical fiction novel, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. The first instalment will be out in 2022. The film will reportedly be made in two parts.

