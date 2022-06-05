Aishwarya Rai dances in her seat at IIFA 2022 to match Abhishek Bachchan's 'vibe', he blows kisses to Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan attended the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2020 and a video of his performance has surfaced on the internet. In the video, he is seen breaking into an impromptu dance performance with Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the event. (Also read: Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan spotted together at IIFA Awards, fans call it 'picture of the year')

In the video, Abhishek is seen grooving to the song Tattad Tattad in an ivory sherwani. He gets down the stage and dances with the audience as Aishwarya joins him with matching steps. He is also seen blowing kisses to Aaradhya and holding her hand.

Reacting to the video, fans have flooded the comment section with compliments for the Bachchan family. A fan wrote in the comment section, “The way Aishwarya vibes with him is just so beautiful.” “That’s actually sweet,” said someone else. Another one added, “You all are very adorable as a family.”

Aishwarya and Abhishek attended the award ceremony together on Saturday. They walked the green carpet together and were twinning in black outfits at the star-studded event. A host of Bollywood celebrities, such as Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri and Pankaj Tripathi among others attended the event. This year’s ceremony was held at the Yas Island of Abu Dhabi.It was co-hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Maniesh Paul and Farah Khan Kunder.

Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's big-budget film, Ponniyin Selvan 1. Abhishek, on the other hand, starred last in Dasvi as a corrupt and jailed politician. The film also featured Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam.

