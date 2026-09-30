Aishwarya Rai greets paparazzi with folded hands, poses with fans upon her return to India after Paris Fashion Week

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai recently turned heads as she walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week. Several candid moments of the actor from backstage also went viral on social media, with fans gushing over her striking new red-haired look. Now back in India, Aishwarya was spotted at the airport, where she took time to pose for photographs and sign autographs for fans.

Aishwarya Rai poses with fans upon return to India

Aishwarya Rai wins hearts with her sweet gesture towards fans.

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On Tuesday, Aishwarya was spotted at the airport as she returned home after Paris Fashion Week. The actor was dressed in a long brown coat and wore her long red hair open, paired with sunglasses. As she walked towards her car, a fan followed her and asked for a photograph. Aishwarya obliged, first placing her bag in the car before posing with the fan. She also signed an autograph and posed for photographs with several others. Before leaving, the actor greeted the paparazzi with folded hands (namaste), expressing her gratitude and bidding them goodbye.

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{{^usCountry}} Her warm interactions with fans and paparazzi won praise online. One comment read, “She is so kind hearted.” Another wrote, “perfect combination of beauty and class.” Another fan commented, "her heart is as beautiful as her face." Another comment read, “very kind and humble.” Aishwarya Rai at the Paris Fashion Week {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her warm interactions with fans and paparazzi won praise online. One comment read, “She is so kind hearted.” Another wrote, “perfect combination of beauty and class.” Another fan commented, "her heart is as beautiful as her face." Another comment read, “very kind and humble.” Aishwarya Rai at the Paris Fashion Week {{/usCountry}}

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Aishwarya took centre stage at the Paris Fashion Week on September 28 as she walked the ramp at L’Oréal Paris’ ‘Express Your Worth’ showcase. The actor closed the Le Défilé show, held at Place Joffre against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and École Militaire. For her appearance, Aishwarya wore a custom all-black creation from Syrian luxury label Yara Shoemaker, styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.

Apart from her ramp appearance, her warm interaction with Bridgerton actor Simone Ashley also caught the internet's attention. Fans gushed over their "sisterly bond". Talking about her reunion with Aishwarya, Simone told Variety India, "I think it’s the moments we have backstage when we see each other. We don’t get to spend much time together throughout the year, so it’s always really nice when we’re reunited and can catch up with each other. It’s so exciting. This is my third year walking for them, so I know a little bit more of what to expect. I’m just super excited. It’s always one of the most fun days of the year."