Aishwarya Rai holds Aaradhya close, Abhishek Bachchan sports tilak on his forehead as they leave for family trip. Watch

Ahead of Aaradhya’s birthday on November 16, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai took off on a family holiday with her. Watch the video here.
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya jetted off to an unknown destination on Saturday morning.(Varinder Chawla)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 11:43 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya took off on a family vacation on Saturday morning. A video of them entering the departure gate of the Mumbai airport was shared online by a paparazzo account.

Abhishek wore a blue hoodie and jeans with a black face mask. He also sported tilak on his forehead. Aishwarya walked behind him and held Aaradhya close to her as the paparazzi present at the airport clicked away. While Aishwarya was dressed in black from head-to-toe, Aaradhya wore a pink sweatshirt with black pants and carried a pink backpack.

Following the security protocol, Abhishek also stopped to show their travel documents to the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) personnel present at the terminal entrance.

The Bachchans’ family holiday comes days before Aaradhya’s tenth birthday on November 16. It is not yet known where they are travelling.

Earlier this month, Abhishek and Aaradhya celebrated Aishwarya’s birthday with her at an unknown destination. In one of the pictures from the party, Aishwarya could be seen posing by the poolside, with the words ‘happy birthday’ lit up behind her. She and Aaradhya also wore matching floral crowns.

Abhishek, who was last seen playing a disgraced stockbroker in The Big Bull earlier this year, has several projects in the pipeline. He will play the titular role of an insurance agent moonlighting as a contract killer in Bob Biswas, a spin-off of the hit film Kahaani. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the new season of his Amazon Prime series Breathe: Into The Shadows as well as Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

Inside Aishwarya Rai's birthday party with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya: Matching floral crowns and lounging by the pool

Aishwarya, meanwhile, was last seen on the big screen in Fanney Khan in 2018. She will make her comeback after four years with Mani Ratnam’s historical fiction film Ponniyin Selvan. The film is reportedly being made in two parts, and the first instalment will be out in theatres next summer.

