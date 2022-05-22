Aishwarya Rai holds Aaradhya’s hands as they return from Cannes with Abhishek Bachchan; fans say ‘beautiful family'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has returned to India with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan after making an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The family was spotted arriving at Mumbai airport on Saturday night. Also Read| Aishwarya Rai waves at fans, poses with Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan on their day out in Cannes. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Aishwarya can be seen holding her daughter’s hands as they come out of the airport. Aishwarya paused to talk to Abhishek Bachchan, who then proceeded to remove his mask. Abhishek escorted Aishwarya to their car and closed the door before walking to the other side to enter it.

In the comments section, fans praised Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya as their family. One wrote, “My favourite family,” while another commented, “Cutie family.” Some adored how Aishwarya often holds Aaradhya’s hand, with one writing, ‘hold her hand, can’t not do that,’ adding a heart emoji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya spent a day out in Cannes before returning to India. In photos and videos shared on Instagram, Aishwarya was seen waving to fans as they posed for the paparazzi.

Aishwarya, who represented L’Oreal at the festival, had also attended an after-party at the festival with her family. There she met actor Eva Longoria, who has been friends with her for years now. Eva also introduced her three-year-old son Santiago to Aishwarya and Aaradhya via video call, during which Aaradhya told him her name and Aishwarya asked him for his.

Aishwarya will be next seen in director Mani Ratnam's Tamil historical drama Ponniyin Selvan. It also features Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, and Keerthy Suresh. PS-1, the first part of a two-part multilingual series, is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's classic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, and is scheduled to hit theatres on September 30 this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON