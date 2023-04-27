Aishwarya Rai looks breathtaking in white in new photoshoot for Ponniyin Selvan II. See pics

Aishwarya Rai has shared stunning pictures of herself in a white anarkali and kundan necklace she wore to the Mumbai press conference of her upcoming period drama, Ponniyin Selvan II. The actor seems to be posing beside a mirror with her hair covering her face from the sides. Fans couldn't stop gushing over her beauty in the comments section. Also read: Aishwarya Rai touches Mani Ratnam's feet after he reveals why 'she’s absolutely right' for Ponniyin Selvan. Watch

Aishwarya Rai shared pictures of herself in a white outfit on Instagram.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur called her ‘ethereal’, while Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Saee Barve wrote, “Just can't take my eyes off.” Navina Bole commented, “Most beautiful ever.” A fan wrote, “How can someone be that beautiful, just woowww!” Another wrote, “Those eyessss”. A comment also read, “Isi wajah se inko duniya ki khoobsurat orat khte hai (this is why she is called the most beautiful woman in the world).”

Aishwarya had joined the team of Ponniyin Selvan II at the Mumbai press conference. Among them were Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita, music director A R Rahman and director Mani Ratnam.

Aishwarya Rai with PS 2 team at Mumbai event. (PTI)

Ponniyin Selvan II is the second part of filmmaker Mani Ratnam's screen adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 Tamil novel of the same name. The first part, Ponniyin Selvan I was released in September 2022. Actor Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film. The period drama is all set to hit the theatres on April 28.

Aishwarya made her film debut with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar and went on to do several films in the South. Taking about the same, the actor told PTI, "I was blessed to have got the opportunity to work with Mani garu in my first film. Why wouldn't I say a yes? Thereafter, I got to work with wonderful directors like Rajiv Menon and Shankar, so naturally I will say yes to these movies that I have done, the proof is in the pudding. Besides, all the films have had AR Rahman's music, why wouldn't I happily say yes to these incredible combinations of talent. It's not about going here or there. Since the beginning of my career, I have made it clear with my choices that I don't follow these thought processes, systems and that's never been my journey and reasons for my choices."

