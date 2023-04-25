Aishwarya Rai looks effortlessly gorgeous in ivory anarkali, gives warm hug to Mani Ratnam at Ponniyin Selvan 2 event

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to appear in Ponniyin Selvan 2 this week. On Tuesday, she was seen out and about in Mumbai for the promotions. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the second installment of Aishwarya's 2022 blockbuster. Also read: Aishwarya Rai looks gorgeous in red at Hyderabad event

Aishwarya Rai at Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

For the promotion, Aishwarya debuted a new look in a stunning ivory anarkali suit. She paired it with an emerald necklace and opted for her signature makeup and hairstyle. In a video shared by the paparazzi, Aishwarya is seen posing confidentially against the movie poster for the media.

She also thanked them and folded her hands before moving away. The entire cast members of Ponniyin Selvan 2 were also present at the event. Aishwarya was also seen interacting with director Mani Ratnam and the two shared a warm hug.

Reacting to Aishwarya's fresh look, several fans have praised them. One of them took to the comment section and wrote, “After a long long time she looks pretty here.” “Kitni khubsurat h aish (how pretty is she),” added another one. One more also called her, “Prettiest woman” in the comments.

On Monday evening, Aishwarya was seen in an all-black look as she left for the promotions. She wore a black traditional outfit with a multi-coloured designed dupatta. According to the paparazzi, she was at Manish Malhotra World.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 features Aishwarya reprising a dual role. She will play queen Nandini as well as her mother Mandakini Devi. The sequel will take on from where PS-1 ended, with Ponniyin Selvan facing his death as Queen Nandini's lookalike (Aishwarya) jumps into the sea to save him.

PS-2 is said to focus on the flashback story of Vikram's character, Aditya Karikalan. It will throw light on the bond that develops between Ponniyin Selvan and Oomai Rani, which is played by Aishwarya. Talking about it, actor Vikram told ANI, “We have been telling this everywhere like the first part was more like an introduction, all the characters coming together, as we touch every character like this is the character, this is the background, so now we had come to that mid part, now we have all the emotions, plot, suspense, so this is the interesting part.”

Ponniyin Selvan 1 was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name from the 1950s. The film stars Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Lal, and Sobhita Dhulipala, besides Aishwarya.

