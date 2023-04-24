Aishwarya Rai looks gorgeous in red at Hyderabad event, thanks Mani Ratnam for giving her multiple opportunities. Watch

Aishwarya Rai is currently promoting Ponniyin Selvan 2, the second part of her 2022 blockbuster directed by Mani Ratnam. She was recently in Hyderabad for a pre-release event and made a stunning appearance in a shimmery red and golden ethnic outfit. She had a tiny bindi on her forehead and sported minimal makeup. Also read: Mani Ratnam says Ponniyin Selvan wouldn’t have been made if not for Baahubali, watch Aishwarya Rai during PS 2 event in Hyderabad.

Aishwarya Rai was joined by the entire team of Ponniyin Selvan 2 at the Hyderabad event. She also thanked Mani Ratnam for casting her in several successful films as she spoke on stage.

Aishwarya Rai in Hyderabad on Sunday.

She said, "I will repeat, repeat forever. Thank you so much for the beginning. For Iruvar, for Raavan, Guru and today, Ponniyin Selvan. Thank you so much sir for giving me the opportunity to grow and to learn and grow in my craft. I am still learning and will continue to learn. So thank you for every opportunity, to enjoy this magical world of cinema, and this incredible craft that we are blessed to have the opportunity to explore and discover. And thank you for giving me the opportunity to do this with you so many times. This movie has been magical from the word go."

Aishwarya was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to Hyderabad and the mother-daughter duo returned to Mumbai late Sunday.

Aishwarya will be seen reprising her dual role in PS 2. She will be seen as the mute queen Nandini and queen Mandakini. Filmmaker Mani Ratnam has helmed the first and second parts. The film will continue to focus on Arulmozhi Varman, and his journey to becoming the Chola empire's greatest ruler Rajaraja Chola I. The second part is also expected to focus on the flashback story of Vikram aka Aditya Karikalan. The sequel will also show the relationship between Ponniyin Selvan and Oomai Rani, played by Aishwarya.

The film is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film Raavan in 2010.

(With ANI inputs)

