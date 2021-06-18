Aishwarya Rai marks 22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam with candid BTS pics, thanks Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked 22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam by sharing four pictures from the movie. The Bollywood film, which released in 1999, was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie also starred Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn.

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya Rai shared two pictures featuring director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The director-actor duo was photographed in candid moments, having conversations between shots. Aishwarya also shared pictures of herself, posing solo for the camera.

Aishwarya shared the pictures with the caption, "22 years of “HUM DIL DE CHUKE SANAM” I am reminded, by such an outpouring of love… but my dearest Sanjay… This one is evergreen… Forever… THANK YOU… and to ALL our audience world over… and my everLOVING family of well-wishers… THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR LOVE…ALWAYS Much LOVE too."

Earlier in the day, Salman and Ajay too shared behind-the-scenes photos with the filmmaker and marked the memorable day. Salman shared a throwback picture on Instagram in which his younger self was seen seated on an iron fence while Bhansali seemed to be explaining the shot. Salman shared the picture with the caption, "Baees saal ho Gaye (It's been 22 years) #HumDilDeChukeSanam ko….. @ajaydevgn #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions."

Ajay shared pictures with Bhansali, Salman and Aishwarya in the frame with the caption, "22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled."

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, based on Rashtriyashayar Jhaverchand Meghani’s play Shetal ne Kathe, was set in the deserts of Rajasthan with Aishwarya playing Nandini while Salman played her lover Sameer. However, Nandini is married off to Vanraj, played by Ajay Devgn. The newly married couple takes a journey to help Nandini reunite with Sameer.