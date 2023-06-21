Aishwarya Rai's old video before her film debut wows fans; watch how she set the ramp on fire as a model

Aishwarya Rai, 49, is among the most beautiful women in the world. The former Miss World once again claimed the title with her stunning appearance in the films, Ponniyin Selvan I and II. Now an old video of the actor walking the ramp in her modelling days has surfaced online. It is from the year 1994 in which Aishwarya won the Miss World pageant. Also read: Aishwarya Rai fans notice 'conscious effort by her to not hold Aaradhya's hand' as they leave for vacation with Abhishek

A glimpse of Aishwarya Rai's ramp walk in 1994.

A Reddit user shared the video, which was shot at the Oberoi Hotel, Mumbai when Aishwarya walked the ramp for Pierre Cardin. She is seen in a short black dress with quirky sleeves.

Fans love Aishwarya's old video

Fans loved the video. A Reddit user commented, “I mean, she'd beat even any of the best American supermodels till date on her poise and the sheer elegance and eccentricity she possess while presenting herself.” Another said, “Her and Sushmita both amazing at the runway. None of the Miss India's after that were this good.”

Aishwarya's latest film

Aishwarya made her film debut three years later with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film, Iruvar. Her latest film was also directed by Mani and brought Aishwarya a lot of praise for her performance in a dual role. She played the role of Nandini and Oomai Rani in Ponniyin Selvan II.

On being praised for the film, the actor told NDTV, “There's a reason we salute Mani Ratnam and directors like him, who do create work like this, and that's why it is such a pleasure for us as artistes to work with them, and to come away with results like this and movies like this, where we are proud of the work we have done. We feel immensely satisfied and Ponniyin Selvan has definitely been immensely satisfying for all of us."

Aishwarya at Cannes 2023

Aishwarya now makes headlines with her red carpet appearances especially at the annual Cannes Film Festival. This year, she wore an aluminium detailed gown with a signature corset and an embellished hood as she walked the red carpet ahead of the screening of Harrison Ford's fifth Indiana Jones movie - The Dial of Destiny.

Sometimes, the actor is trolled for her never-changing hairstyle and for holding her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's hand in public at all times. The actor however, doesn't pay heed to such comments.

