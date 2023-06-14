Aishwarya Rai fans notice 'conscious effort by her to not hold Aaradhya's hand' as they leave for vacation with Abhishek

On Wednesday, videos of Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan from Mumbai airport were shared by paparazzi and fan pages. While Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan wore all-black outfits, Aaradhya was seen in a red and black airport look. Reacting to their airport videos, some noticed not only Aishwarya's 'different hairstyle', but also how she was not holding Aaradhya's hand, something she has been criticised for by a section of social media users, over the years. Also read: Aaradhya Bachchan says 'namaste' to paparazzi as she returns with Aishwarya Rai from Cannes Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai at Mumbai airport. (Pics: Viral Bhayani and Yogen Shah)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya's airport pics

Aishwarya Rai was seen at the airport with husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Videos of the three getting off their car and making their way inside the airport gate were shared online.

While Abhishek carried a black backpack and walked in front, Aishwarya, who was smiling all through, followed along with Aaradhya, who also carried a bag. Aishwarya had a beige handbag in one hand, and a black jacket in another. The actor was all smiles as she posed for paparazzi.

Reactions to Aishwarya and Aaradhya's video

Some on Instagram noticed that Aishwarya was not holding Aaradhya's hand at the airport, something she usually does when the two are spotted together in public.

Commenting on their video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, a person wrote, "Conscious effort by Ash to not hold hands, when the kid is trying. Actually good to see that. She is old enough to walk by her parents' side without having to hold hands each time in public." One more said, “Aaradhya is so beautiful (heart emoji) and now she is walking independently. It is a good thing.”

Speaking about Aishwarya's hairstyle, an Instagram user commented, "Okay great, it’s a progress!! She changed the hair colour… next will be changing the style, hopefully." One more said, "Aish changed her hairstyle (heart eyes emoji), fabulous." Another one said, “I am liking her different hairstyle.”

Aishwarya's last film

Last month, Aishwarya Rai walked the Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet in a silver gown with hood, which attracted funny reactions and memes on social media. In Cannes, the actor was joined by Aaradhya.

Aishwarya's last release was Ponniyin Selvan: II (PS2). Aishwarya played dual roles as Nandini and her mute mother Mandakini Devi in the Mani Ratnam film. Ponniyin Selvan: II opened to good reviews with many praising Aishwarya's performance. The first part of magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I had released in theatres in September last year. Both films also featured Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

