Aaradhya Bachchan says 'namaste' to paparazzi as she returns with Aishwarya Rai from Cannes, smiles bright at airport

On Friday, Aishwarya Rai shared photos of herself from this year's Cannes Film Festival. The actor, who is a Cannes veteran wore two looks – a shiny green dress for an interview on the sidelines of the festival and a larger-than-life silver hooded gown for the red carpet. Early on Saturday, the actor was spotted at Mumbai airport with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as the two arrived in India after attending Cannes 2023. Also read: Aishwarya Rai says daughter Aaradhya Bachchan loves Cannes vibe Aaradhya Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai at Mumbai airport. (Pics: Varinder Chawla)

Videos of Aaradhya Bachchan with mom Aishwarya Rai were shared on paparazzi and fan pages. In the clip, Aaradhya appeared to be in a good mood as she greeted the paparazzi after walking out of the airport gate. She said 'namaste' with folded hands and smiled for the camera as Aishwarya looked on. The actor, too, asked the photographers about their well-being and told them to 'take care' as she got in her car. For the travels, Aishwarya wore a black and blue printed top with black pants and carried a huge black handbag. Aaradhya wore a black top with blue denims and pink sneakers.

This year, Aishwarya was seen on the Cannes red carpet only once. On Thursday, Aishwarya arrived on the red carpet in a glittering gown by Sophie Couture. Soon, the red carpet photos of Aishwarya at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 made a splash on social media. While many looked at her bold outfit in awe, others mocked her red carpet look on Instagram and Twitter with memes and jokes.

Aishwarya, who was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, is a Cannes Film Festival regular. From her earliest ethnic Indian outfits to those Disney princess gowns, Aishwarya has sashayed down one of the most talked-about red carpets in the world, year after year. The actor spoke about coming to Cannes with Aaradhya in a new interview with Film Companion at the festival. Aishwarya said getting her daughter to Cannes is 'really about being together'. She added Aaradhya 'knows everybody here'.

