Aishwarya Rai pens note for daughter Aaradhya on birthday, Abhishek Bachchan shares pic with his ‘little princess’

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned a year older. Celebrating the occasion, Aishwarya took to her Instagram account and dedicated a heartfelt note to Aaradhya. She also posted an adorable selfie with the birthday girl from childhood. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan shares parenting tips: 'I do not do the heavy-lifting at home, my wife allows me to go and work'

Aishwarya Rai wishes Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is celebrating her 12th birthday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photo, Aishwarya in a black outfit was smiling as she posed with little Aaradhya. The star kid had an adorable smile on her face. The photo was seemingly clicked at their house.

Sharing the photo, Aishwarya wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU infinitely, unconditionally, forever and beyond my darling Angel Aaradhya. You are the absolute love of my life… I breathe for you… my soul… HAPPY HAPPY HAPPIEST 12th BIRTHDAY. God Bless you always ALLWAYS. Thank you for being YOU… precious love… I love you the mostestestestestestestestestestestestest. You are the bestestestestestestestestestestestest."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the post, Yuvika Chaudhary and Sonal Chauhan sent their love for the mother-daughter duo. Joining them, a fan wrote in the comments, “Happy Birthday to the little angel.” “Ageing like a fine wine,” added another one. Someone also commented, “Evil eyes off you two.”

Abhishek on Aaradhya Bachchan's 12th birthday

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan posted an adorable throwback picture with Aaradhya on his Instagram account. The photo had baby Aaradhya gazing at her father affectionately in a white dress while Abhishek looked dapper in a suit. The two were at an event.

Celebs wish Aaradhya

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhishek's post read, “Happy birthday my little princess! I love you mostest.” Soon after he shared the post, Preity Zinta wished Aaradhya in the comment section saying, “Happy Birthday Aradhya God bless you.” Fardeen Khan said, “Congratulations.” “Awwwwwww Happy birthday princess,” added Rohit Bose Roy.

Celebrities such as Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan, Athiya Shetty, Kunal Kapoor, Sony Sood, Suniel Shetty and Sikandar Kher among others drop red heart emojis in the comments on Aaradhya's special day.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot in April 2007. They had their first child, Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. Aaradhya made her first speech in front of media and paparazzi earlier this month on Aishwarya's birthday at an event. She is currently pursuing her studies at a Mumbai school.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON