Aishwarya Rai is overwhelmed after daughter Aaradhya Bachchan heaps praises on her in public for first time. Watch

Actor Aishwarya Rai received a sweet surprise from her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as she delivered her first public speech in front of the media. It happened on Aishwarya's 50th birthday, when the duo attended an event in Mumbai. A video from the event has surfaced online in which Aaradhya lauded her mother and her efforts. Her words not only won everyone's heart in the room, but also left many on social media impressed. Also read: Aishwarya Rai attends Mumbai event, cuts birthday cake with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at an event in Mumbai.

Aaradhya Bachchan addresses media for first time

At the event, Aaradhya Bachchan took the mic and said, "My darling, my life… you're living in my life. My mama, well, what I think she's doing is truly important and truly wonderful. We’re celebrating with a meaningful purpose. Like, it's truly enriching and fulfilling. It's helping the world, helping everyone around us. Helping people. And I just want to say what you are doing is truly incredible. That's exciting.”

Aishwarya reacts to Aaradhya

She leaves Aishwarya surprised with her words. While everyone in the room applauded, Aaradhya smiled and took a bow on stage. Aishwarya added, “What Aaradhya was telling me in the car is ‘Mumma this is truly so much more fulfilling, impactful and meaningful.’ I said ‘Go and say it yourself.’ I am glad she gets it.”

Aishwarya Rai's birthday

At the event, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were joined by the actor's mother Brindya Rai. Aishwarya wore a shimmery white and pink suit. Aaradhya wore a white top and denim pants. The actor cut a cake during the event, which was organised for cancer patients.

However, the event was not attended by Aishwarya's husband Abhishek Bachchan. Reportedly, Abhishek gave her birthday a miss due to his busy work schedule. But, he made sure to wish her on social media.

Abhishek wishes Aishwarya

The actor took to his Instagram account and dropped a stunning throwback photo of his wife. The black-and-white photo was captioned as, “Happy Birthday" with emojis of a red heart, followed by an evil eye. From Katrina Kaif and Riteish Deshmukh to Booby Deol and Zoya Akhtar, many celebrities have wished Aishwarya on her special day. She turned 50 on Wednesday.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON