Aishwarya Rai stuns in white outfit as she attends Mumbai event, cuts birthday cake with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya arrives at event with Aaradhya

For the occasion, Aishwarya wore a shimmery white and pink suit. Aaradhya opted for a white top and denims. Aishwarya's mother Brindya Rai also attended the event. The actor and her daughter arrived at the event holding hands. Aaradhya also hugged her grandmother after meeting her. Aishwarya and Aaradhya also posed for the paparazzi.

Aishwarya, Aaradhya cut cake

In another clip, Aishwarya was seen cutting a cake as Aaradhya and Brindya stood near her. All three of them cut the cake as those present at the event sang a birthday song. Aishwarya smiled and said, "Thank you. You all are so sweet. You all have sung for me. God bless." She also blew kisses at them. Pointing at the cake, Aishwarya said, "This is for you now."

Celebs earlier wished Aishwarya

On her special day, several sweet wishes have been pouring in for her. Taking to Instagram Stories, Shilpa Shetty dropped a picture with Aishwarya. She wrote, "Happiest birthday! Wishing you more happiness, success, love, and great health, my fellow bunt." Anushka Sharma dropped a photo of Aishwarya on Instagram and wrote, "Wishing you love and light always."

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Productions also extended warm greetings to Aishwarya on her birthday. A post on Instagram read, “From Nandini's magnetic charm to Sofia's warmth to Paro's fiery spirit, she continues to grace our screens with her versatile performances Wishing the beautiful @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb a very Happy Birthday.”

About Aishwarya's career

Aishwarya made her acting debut with director Mani Ratnam's Tamil political drama Iruvar in 1997. Since then, she has featured in many films such as Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Mohabbatein, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Taal, and Guzaarish.

Aishwarya was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film Ponniyin Selvan - 2, which gathered massive responses from the audience. She also recently made headlines for her glamorous look at Paris Fashion Week 2023.

