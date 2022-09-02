Aishwarya Rai's doppelganger Aashita Singh looks freakishly similar to actor; fans call her 'young Ash'

Aishwarya Rai is known for her beauty and even has quite a few look alikes around the world. Among them, Aashita Singh is gaining popularity these days for her stiking resemblance to Aishwarya's look during her earlier days in the industry. Aashita regularly shares short videos of her lip-syncing to popular Bollywood songs and lines, some of them being from Aishwarya's films and songs. Also read: Aishwarya Rai looks regal as Nandini as she waits for her shot on sets of Ponniyin Selvan

Aashita has an impressive following of 2,50,000 followers on Instagram. In her latest video on Instagram, Aashita mouthed one of Kajol's lines from the film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Many fans called her “Ash” in the comments section. A person also commented, “Wowowow you just stunned me beyond limits.” A fan called her “young Aishwarya” as well.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai is currently gearing up to make her big screen comeback with Mani Ratnam's much-anticipated film, Ponniyin Selvan. The actor will be seen in dual roles. She will play Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama. It marks the second collaboration of Aishwarya with Vikram after Raavan in 2010, and the fourth collaboration with director Mani Ratnam after her debut film Iruvar in 1997, Guru in 2007 and Raavan in 2010.

The film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi. Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1 is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It will release in theatres on September 30, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The teaser of the film showed magnificent locations of the ancient era as the Cholas fought valiantly amid a power struggle in the 10th century. The music of the film has been given by AR Rahman.

