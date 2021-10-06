Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai stuns in black at Dubai event, her hairstylist can't believe how 'gorgeous' she is
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai stuns in black at Dubai event, her hairstylist can't believe how 'gorgeous' she is

Published on Oct 06, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai wore a Sabyasachi outfit for the event.
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Aishwarya Rai is now in Dubai after spending a couple of days in Paris. The actor recently walked the ramp for a cosmetics brand at the Paris Fashion Week. On Tuesday, she attended an event in Dubai, representing the brand again.

Aishwarya wore a black dress by Indian designer Sabyasachi. She left her hair loose and opted for bold eyes and red lips. Pictures of the actor were shared by her team. Her hair stylist George shared a selfie with her and wrote, “A beautiful end to a beautiful day. How gorgeous is she.”

Aishwarya posing for pictures.
Aishwarya with her hair stylist.
RELATED STORIES

Her makeup artiste Aditya Sharma also shared photos and videos of Aishwarya from the event, which was organised to raise support against street harassment. The actor's photos from stage, and her doing the ‘namaste’ were also posted online.

It was reported last month that Aishwarya became the first Indian actress to appear on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, as a part of the brand’s projection to invite media and influencers to the Stand Up Against Street Harassment events taking place. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has appeared on Burj Khalifa.

Aishwarya left for Paris last week with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya was joined on the ramp at the L'Oreal sho, by Katherine Langford, Helen Mirren, Camila Cabello, Amber Heard, and others. 

Upon arrival in Paris, Abhishek posted a boomerang clip of the Eiffel Tower lit up at night. “Paris when it sparkles,” Abhishek captioned it and added the song La Vie en Rose in the background.

Also read: KBC 13: Contestant tells Amitabh Bachchan she's jealous of his ‘bahurani’ Aishwarya Rai, watch his response

This is the couple's first overseas trip in a long time. In August, Abhishek underwent surgery after injuring his arm. He took to Instagram to share a photo of his arm in a plaster and wrote, “Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aishwarya rai bachchan aishwarya rai
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SRK's fans leave message of support outside Mannat, say ‘take care king’

5

Rani Mukerji returns to work with a smile

Shabana Azmi shares pics from get-together with Anil Kapoor, Urmila

Adah Sharma ready to explore new genres
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP