Ajay Devgn confesses to box-office nerves before Dhamaal 4: 'Thoda pressure mein sab hi aate hain'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of yet another franchise installment, Dhamaal 4. At the film's trailer launch event on Friday, the actor opened up about the growing popularity of sequels in Bollywood and why audiences continue to connect with familiar franchises. He also spoke candidly about the pressure of box-office expectations, admitting that despite decades in the industry, he still feels nervous before every release.

Ajay Devgn admits feeling box office pressure before every release

Ajay Devgn talks about box office pressure and success of sequels.

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While interacting with the media at the trailer launch, Ajay was asked whether he still experiences box-office pressure ahead of a film's release. Responding to the question, he said, "Thoda bahut toh rehta hai. Aapne itni mehnat ki hai toh film audience ko pasand aani chahiye aur chalni chahiye. Toh koshish toh yahi rehti hai ki film aisi banaye ki logon ko pasand aaye. Toh jab film release ho rahi hoti hai toh thoda pressure mein sab hi aate hain (There is always a little bit of pressure. When you have worked so hard on a film, you naturally want the audience to like it and for it to do well. The effort is always to make a film that people will enjoy. So when the film is about to be released, everyone feels a certain amount of pressure)."

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{{^usCountry}} Ajay also spoke about the factors that contribute to the success of a sequel. He said, "I think sequel tabhi work karta hai jab uske characters logon ko pasand aajaye. Chahe yeh (Dhamaal 4) le lijiye, Golmaal le lijiye. Woh characters ko naam se jaante hain. Ek baar characters ke saath audience jud jaati hai na toh we can take the story forward (I think a sequel works only when the audience connects with and likes its characters. Whether it's this franchise or something like Golmaal, people know those characters by name. Once the audience forms a bond with the characters, we can continue taking the story forward)." About Dhamaal 4 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ajay also spoke about the factors that contribute to the success of a sequel. He said, "I think sequel tabhi work karta hai jab uske characters logon ko pasand aajaye. Chahe yeh (Dhamaal 4) le lijiye, Golmaal le lijiye. Woh characters ko naam se jaante hain. Ek baar characters ke saath audience jud jaati hai na toh we can take the story forward (I think a sequel works only when the audience connects with and likes its characters. Whether it's this franchise or something like Golmaal, people know those characters by name. Once the audience forms a bond with the characters, we can continue taking the story forward)." About Dhamaal 4 {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi, alongside Upendra, Esha Gupta, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Anjali Dinesh Anand in pivotal roles. The trailer shows Ajay and the gang embarking on another chaotic treasure hunt packed with comedy and misadventures.

The Dhamaal franchise began with the release of Dhamaal in 2007. Its sequel, Double Dhamaal, arrived in 2011 and continued the story of the original characters. The third instalment, Total Dhamaal, introduced Ajay Devgn to the franchise. All three films emerged as commercial successes, and now the fourth instalment is scheduled to hit theatres on July 10.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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