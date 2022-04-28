Ajay Devgn admits there are ‘ups and downs in marriage' with wife Kajol: 'Two minds will think differently'

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol tied the knot in 1999. The couple started dating after they met for the first time on the sets of their 1995 film Hulchul. In a new interview, when Ajay was asked how he has been sustaining his marriage, he replied, “Very well.” However, the actor went on to add that there are ups and downs since no . Also Read: Kajol thought only threat to ‘blow her head off’ could get her married, here’s how Ajay Devgn changed her mind

Ajay and Kajol have starred together in several films such as, Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, and most recently in the 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. They got married in 1999, and welcomed a daughter, Nysa, in 2003, and a son, Yug, in 2010.

In a new interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, when Ajay was asked about he sustains his marriage with Kajol, he said, “It is sustaining very well. Though there are ups and downs in every marriage. Disagreements are there, but you need to manage them because minds can't be alike. Where kids are also concerned, two minds will think differently also. But then we come to terms and discuss what is right and what is wrong and that's how it's gonna work. You also have to understand the other person's point of view. The first thing is that you need to be very open about when you think you are wrong, you should just apologize and get over with it, then it works. If you stay by your egos then it's not gonna work.”

On asked if he is a ‘lovey dovey’ in real life, he said, “I am not a physical person. I care for people, I care a lot and I show in different ways. Love transforms into partnership, responsibility, and care and that is stronger than love because only love cannot just make it work.”

Ajay made his Bollywood debut with the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante and went on to star in several successful films over the years, including Dilwale (1994), Ishq (1997), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), and the Golmaal and Singham series. He will be seen in next in Runway 34.

Ajay's Runway 34 is inspired by a true incident from 2015, revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna (Ajay), a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination. Ajay has not only acted in the film but also directed and produced the project. Apart from Runway 34, Ajay also has Boney Kapoor's Maidaan in the pipeline. The film is inspired by the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Ajay will also be seen in Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra.

