Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer MayDay renamed Runway 34, to release in April. See new posters

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Monday announced that his upcoming directorial venture is now titled Runway 34, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Billed as an edge-of-the-seat drama, the film was earlier titled MayDay.'

Ajay, who also stars in the movie, shared the new title in a series of posters on Twitter. "MayDay is now Runway 34. A high-octane thriller inspired by true events that is special to me, for reasons more than one! #Runway34 - Landing on Eid, April 29, 2022, as promised," read the caption of the tweet.

New posters of Runway 34.

Along with the poster, the actor-director also shared a note about the film. “Runway 34...is a film inspired by true events. Today as I launch the posters with the release date and new title, I need to share a little something with you. Without actually revealing anything about the story because it's an emotional, high-octane thriller (naturally, I can't give away the spoilers!), I can tell you what drew me to this movie like a magnet. Close your eyes and think -- each and every one of us must have been in a situation/s in life when we've felt all powerful for one moment and felt completely helpless the next minute. We've all been through that moment when we've felt we can conquer the world and yet the very next situation has thrown us out of gear. That 'storm' brewing within you, playing with your emotions; tearing you up' that turbulent ride that makes you ask -- is this a nightmare? Or is this real? These are the sentiments associated with Runway 34,” the note read.

“It's got terrific highs, alarming lows, a sense of jubilance and dejection, all within the screenplay. Honestly, letting this script jist pass me by was not even a consideration. I knew I had to make it. What's also beautiful is that it offered equal opportunities for my co-actors -- Amitabh Bachchanji, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Carry Minati, Aakansha Singh, Angira Dhar and my numerous co-actors. I also have the most fantastic crew walking alongisde me on this turbulent journey. I'm eager to share other assets with you soon,” he added.

Runway 34 marks Ajay's third directorial, after U Me Aur Hum in 2008 and Shivaay in 2016. The team commenced shooting last year in December.

In the film, Ajay will appear as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot, the makers have kept the details of Bachchan's character under wraps. It also stars Angira Dhar. Runway 34 will be released on April 29, 2022 under the banner Ajay Devgn FFilms.