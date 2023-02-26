Ajay Devgn and son Yug face off in an intense arm wrestling battle: 'Akeli ek ladai jise har baap...'. See post

Actor Ajay Devgn has given a glimpse of his weekend as he joined his son Yug Devgan for arm wrestling. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Ajay posted a photo in which he and Yug arm wrestled on their balcony. In the picture, Ajay wore a beige sweater while Yug opted for a blue T-shirt. (Also Read | Kajol talks about how she explains trolling to daughter Nysa, son Yug)

The picture, clicked at sunset, saw Ajay and Yug looking at each other intensely as they had their arms resting on the edge of the balcony glass. Ajay captioned the post, "Akeli ek ladai jise har baap haarna chahta hai (The only fight in which every father wants to lose)."

Reacting to the post, film director Kunal Kohli wrote, "The intensity in his eyes is as deadly as they are adorable." "Father-son bond," read a comment. "He has his mother's twinkle in his eyes...he won't lose," said a Twitter user.

Yug is the younger child of Ajay and his wife-actor Kajol. They also have a daughter, Nysa Devgan. Kajol started dating Ajay in 1994 and got married to him in February 1999. They welcomed Nysa in April 2003 and Yug in September 2010.

Recently in an interview with Mid-Day, Kajol spoke about how she explains trolling to her children. "You will always be protective about your children, but you have to [understand] that this is bound to happen. So, the four of us spoke about it. I explained to them that if there are two or five people writing negative things about them, there are 2,500 others who have said lovely things about them. They should concentrate on that," she had said.

Fans will see Ajay next in Bholaa, which he has directed himself. It is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

Bholaa marks Ajay's fourth directorial venture after U, Me aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runwav 34 in 2022. The film also stars Tabu as the female protagonist and is all set to hit the theatres on March 30.

