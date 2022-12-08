Kajol talks about how she explains trolling to daughter Nysa, son Yug: 'If five people are writing negative...'

Actor Kajol has opened up about how she explains trolling to her daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug Devgan. In a new interview, Kajol said that she told her children that they should concentrate on the 'lovely things' spoken about them. She said that if five people write 'negative things', then '2,500 others' talk positively about them. (Also Read | Kajol says daughter Nysa Devgan was stopped on Singapore bus for autograph )

Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan are the children of Kajol and her husband, actor Ajay Devgn. Kajol started dating Ajay in 1994 and got married to him in February 1999. They welcomed Nysa in April 2003 and Yug in September 2010.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Kajol said, "You will always be protective about your children, but you have to [understand] that this is bound to happen. So, the four of us spoke about it. I explained to them that if there are two or five people writing negative things about them, there are 2,500 others who have said lovely things about them. They should concentrate on that."

Kajol will portray the role of a mother in her upcoming film Salaam Venky, based on the real-life story of Kolavennu Venkatesh and his mom Sujata. Speaking about the film she said, “It’s not the kind of film that you can do without feeling [strongly about it], I met Sujata, and there is simplicity and determination in her. Such characters are the hardest to perform because they are not loud and won’t grab your attention. She is so brave. [Every] mother [believes] that she is the only person in the world who will do anything to give her child what they want. I believe that I’ll do anything for my children, and that is [Sujata’s] core essence, too.”

Directed by Revathi, Salaam Venky will release on December 9 in theatres. Apart from Kajol, the film also features Vishal Jethwa, Prakash Raj Rajeev Khandelwal, Rahul Bose, and Ahana Kumra. The film is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios.

