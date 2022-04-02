Ajay Devgn birthday: Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar wish him with old stories, cute throwback pics

Actor Ajay Devgn turned 53 on Saturday. Ajay's wife Kajol and other actors such as Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and others penned heartfelt messages for Ajay on social media. Ajay was recently seen in SS Rajamouli's film RRR which also stars actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt. (Also Read: When Ajay Devgn revealed he's been put in a police lock-up twice, stole his dad's gun: 'That's illegal')

Kajol shared a picture with Ajay and added a fun caption to it, “Me:- Gudi Padwa neet bol gadhwa! Ajay:- Happy Birthday to bol de.” Ajay replied to the post with a heart emoji.

Abhishek Bachchan penned a long note for the birthday boy on Instagram, along with a throwback picture. He captioned it, “Happy birthday AJ. A photo from the shoot of Major Saab. My first job as a production boy was in 1997. I knew nothing about a film set and you taught me so much and prepared me to deal with it all ( at times, you still do ). You decided to take a 21yr old under your wing and guide him. I will never forget your generosity, guidance, and love…. Never. Happy birthday my brother. May you continue to rise and shine, always. @ajaydevgn.”

Actor Anil Kapoor tweeted pictures with Ajay and wrote, “Happy Birthday, @ajaydevgn! Always wishing you the best of everything! May you have a great year!”

Actor Suniel Shetty shared a throwback photo with Ajay and captioned it, “Grateful to have a friend like you who stood the test of time by me. Wish you the happiest birthday AJ. Stay blessed.”

Actor Akshay Kumar shared a picture with Ajay from their film Sooryavanshi and wrote, “Be it acting or direction, may you continue acing it brother. Hope Runway 43 is a runaway success. Happy Birthday.”

Actor Esha Deol also shared a picture with Ajay with the caption, “Happy birthday AJ. @ajaydevgn. Always be happy, healthy & blessed. Love you lots. #happybirthdayajaydevgn.”

Ajay will be seen next in Runway 34, which is slated to release on April 29, 2022. The project is directed and produced by him as well and will also star actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh. He also has Indra Kumar's Thank God, Drishyam 2 and Bholaa in the pipeline.

