bollywood

Ajay Devgn buys 'sprawling bungalow' worth 60 cr; Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar are neighbours: report

Ajay Devgn has reportedly purchased a 'sprawling bungalow' in Mumbai worth an estimated ₹60 crore. The new property is near the home that he currently shares with wife Kajol and their kids, Nysa and Yug.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 31, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Kajol and Ajay Devgn pose together.(Twitter)

Actor Ajay Devgn has purchased a new property, estimated to be worth 60 crore. Described as a 'sprawling bungalow' in Juhu, Mumbai, the new property is 'not far' from the actor's current home, Shivshakti.

The actor's spokesperson confirmed to a leading daily that he had bought a property in the same lane that he currently lives, although they didn't specify the cost. The report cited real estate sources as estimating the property to be worth around 60 crore.

Ajay and his wife, Kajol, had reportedly been looking for a new house for the past year. They finalised the property, spread across 590 sq yards, towards the end of last year. The Kapole Cooperative Housing Society transferred the bungalow to the names of Veena Virendra Devgn and Vishal alias Ajay Devgn on May 7.

The Devgns' neighbours include Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Dharmendra, and Amitabh Bachchan, who also reportedly purchased a new house recently. Amitabh purchased an apartment worth 31 crore. The actor bought the 5,184 sq ft property in December but registered it only in April.

Also read: Step inside Kajol and Ajay Devgn's sprawling bungalow in Mumbai with majestic staircases and huge windows

Ajay was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which raked in over 350 crore worldwide. He will next be seen in cameo appearances in Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

He also has films such as SS Rajamouli's RRR, the sports drama Maidaan, and Bhuj: The Pride of India lined up. He is currently working on Mayday, Thank God, and the Indian remake of Luther, called Rudra - The Edge of Darkness.

