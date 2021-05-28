Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan buys property worth 31 crore, with six car parks: report
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at Jalsa
Amitabh Bachchan buys property worth 31 crore, with six car parks: report

  • Actor Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly purchased a property worth 31 crore in Mumbai. Get more details here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 04:15 PM IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly purchased a property worth 31 crore. The actor bought the 5,184 sq ft property in Mumbai in December, but registered it only in April.

He paid a stamp duty of 62 lakh. The property is estimated to be worth 60000 per square foot, according to a report on MoneyControl.com.

MoneyControl has reviewed the registration documents and learned that the property is located on the 27th and the 28th floors, and comes with six car parks.

The report also says that actor Sunny Leone registered a 16 crore property in the same complex on March 28. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has bought a duplex apartment in the same complex, worth 25 crore.

Amitabh lives at his Juhu bungalow Jalsa with his family. He also owns houses named Prateeksha, Janak, and others. In a social media post earlier this year, Amitabh revealed that Jalsa used to belong to filmmaker NC Sippy and that he 'bought and rebuilt' it.

He wrote in a tweet in April, "Chupke Chupke ',with Hrishi Da, closing in to 46 years today .. that house that you see in the pic with Jaya .. is now Jalsa my home, bought & rebuilt .. many films shot there - Anand, Namak Haram, Chupke Chupke , Satte pe Satta it was Producer NC Sippy's house , then..."

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals history of Jalsa. Did you know Chupke Chupke, Anand and Namak Haram were shot there?

Amitabh was last seen on screen in Gulabo Sitabo, which released directly on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. He has a slew of films lined up, including Chehre, which has been delayed due to the pandemic, and also Jhund, Brahmastra, Mayday and Goodbye.

