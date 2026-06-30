Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan faces backlash over name; Kshatriya Parishad accuses makers of 'weaponising Rajput history'

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan has found itself at the centre of a controversy just days after its teaser was unveiled. The film, directed by Neeraj Yadav, has drawn sharp criticism from the Kshatriya Parishad, which has accused the makers of "weaponising Rajput history and appropriating Rajput identities".

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan is set to release on October 1, 2027.

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In a strongly worded statement, the organisation condemned what it alleged was an attempt to appropriate the Chauhan clan name for “contemporary communal politics”.

Ajay Devgn’s Chauhaan faces backlash

On Monday, the Kshatriya Parishad took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to issue a statement criticising the makers of the film, alleging that the project was driven by "electoral or ideological purposes".

The statement was posted with a caption which read, “We strongly condemn the attempt by Neeraj Yadav and Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan to appropriate the Chauhan clan name for contemporary communal politics. Rajput history is not a political prop. The legacy of the Chauhans belongs to Rajput history , not to electoral narratives or manufactured controversies of external agents. We reject every attempt to weaponise Rajput identity for ideological ends.”

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{{^usCountry}} In the statement, the non-profit organisation pointed out that “Chauhans are a historic Rajput (Kshatriya) lineage whose legacy belongs to history, not to partisan campaigns or manufactured media controversies”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the statement, the non-profit organisation pointed out that “Chauhans are a historic Rajput (Kshatriya) lineage whose legacy belongs to history, not to partisan campaigns or manufactured media controversies”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The organisation also stated that it is “deeply unfortunate” that the Rajput identity was yet again “being dragged into a political narrative”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The organisation also stated that it is “deeply unfortunate” that the Rajput identity was yet again “being dragged into a political narrative”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The statement read, “Kshatriya Parishad strongly condemns the recent attempt by Neeraj Yadav and actor Ajay Devgn to appropriate the Chauhan clan name for contemporary communal politics. The Chauhans are a historic Rajput (Kshatriya) lineage whose legacy belongs to history, not to partisan campaigns or manufactured media controversies.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement read, “Kshatriya Parishad strongly condemns the recent attempt by Neeraj Yadav and actor Ajay Devgn to appropriate the Chauhan clan name for contemporary communal politics. The Chauhans are a historic Rajput (Kshatriya) lineage whose legacy belongs to history, not to partisan campaigns or manufactured media controversies.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It is deeply unfortunate that Rajput identity is once again being dragged into a political narrative that Rajputs neither initiated nor sought. At a time when Rajput voices remain underrepresented in mainstream media and public discourse, invoking a Rajput clan name merely to provoke outrage, inflame caste and communal sentiments, or generate political spectacle is both irresponsible and disrespectful,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is deeply unfortunate that Rajput identity is once again being dragged into a political narrative that Rajputs neither initiated nor sought. At a time when Rajput voices remain underrepresented in mainstream media and public discourse, invoking a Rajput clan name merely to provoke outrage, inflame caste and communal sentiments, or generate political spectacle is both irresponsible and disrespectful,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

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Calling such portrayals a reflection of "ignorance of Indian history", the organisation said the Indian subcontinent's past "cannot be reduced to simplistic communal binaries". To support its argument, the Kshatriya Parishad cited several historical instances in which Rajputs and Afghans fought alongside one another.

“Kshatriya Parishad rejects every attempt to weaponise Rajput history or appropriate Rajput identities for electoral or ideological purposes. Historical memory must not become a tool for communal mobilisation. We call upon political actors, filmmakers, and media organisations to engage with India's past responsibly, respecting historical complexity rather than exploiting Rajput heritage as bait for divisive political debate,” read the statement. The makers of the film are yet to react to the stir.

What do we know about the film

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With the film, Ajay Devgn is returning to his action roots with a brand-new avatar. The makers dropped the first look of Chauhaan on June 25. It marks Ajay Devgn's very first collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

The title announcement video gave audiences a first glimpse into the world of the political action thriller. The teaser opens against the turbulent backdrop of Kashmir, painting a picture of severe unrest, showcasing chaotic scenes of stone-pelting and violent clashes between militants and security forces. In the middle of this national security crisis, Chauhaan is introduced as a man tasked with a dangerous mission to crush the insurgency and restore order to the region.

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The upcoming film is officially set to hit theatres on October 1, 2027. The project is presented by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions. It is directed by Neeraj Yadav, with Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma serving as the producers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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