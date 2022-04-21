Ajay Devgn feels filmmaking is tougher and with more pressure now as compared to 90s: 'Now, everyone’s a critic'

Actor Ajay Devgn has said that filmmaking has gotten tougher in Bollywood over the 30 years that he has been part of the film industry. The actor also added that there is more pressure now on actors and creators since there is increased feedback nowadays. The actor is awaiting the release of his directorial venture Runway 34, where he also stars. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. Also read: Ajay Devgn defends appearing in Vimal ads after Akshay Kumar apologies to fans: 'I was doing elaichi'

Ajay made his Bollywood debut with the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante and went on to star in several successful films over the years, including Dilwale (1994), Ishq (1997), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), and the Golmaal and Singham series.

In an interview with ETimes during the promotion of Runway 34, Ajay was asked if it is easier to make films now as compared to the 90s. The actor responded, "It's tougher because things have changed under the new generation. We now have corporations backing movies and the budgets of projects are going up. You have to be really cautious that you don’t end up wasting money and time is money. Earlier, filmmaking was a lot of fun. We were a little carefree. There was no pressure of whether the film will work or not. There were no promotions and there was no social media. So you didn’t realise what all was happening."

As Ajay's co-star Rakul Preet Singh interjected to add "not everyone was a critic," Ajay agreed and added, "Yes, you had a handful of critics. But now, everyone’s a critic. That ‘pressure’ has become too much. Today, we have to concentrate more on our work. The industry has become quality conscious because of the exposure that our audience has had with international cinema. These are good influences, but yes, there's a lot of pressure."

Runway 34 is Ajay's second directorial venture. Talking about the film, he said in a statement, “Runway 34 is a high-octane thriller inspired by true events. It is special to me for many reasons.” The film is said to have been inspired from the true story of the Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight in 2015. The film is set to release on April 29.

