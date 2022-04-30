Ajay Devgn gets emotional as Amitabh Bachchan sends handwritten note to 'magnificent' Runway 34 director; Kajol reacts

Ajay Devgn's latest directorial Runway 34 has earned the praises of Amitabh Bachchan, who also starred alongside him in the aviation drama. Ajay, who had previously said that he would not even have made the film if Amitabh Bachchan hadn't agreed to star in it, took to his social media accounts on Saturday to share a handwritten note that he received from the veteran actor. Ajay revealed that he is feeling emotional after reading the hand-written note in which Amitabh called it an "absolute honour" to be directed by Ajay in the film. Also Read| Runway 34 review: Ajay Devgn, the director makes a perfect landing in this visually immersive aviation drama

Ajay tweeted a picture of Amitabh's note, and wrote, "When the illustrious Amitabh Bachchan stars in your directorial venture, it is an honour that is hard to express in words. And when he uses his heartfelt words in a hand-written note it stirs emotions that are a heady mix of gratitude & satisfaction. Thank you Amit ji! #Runway34."

The letter, dated April 29, was written on a notepad that carried the names of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, as well as a logo in the shape of B for Bachchan. Amitabh wrote in the letter, "Ajay! Ajay! Ajay! An absolute honour to be a part of '34' and to be the recipient of a magnificent director's gift. Your work is superior. The way you have put everything together is simply marvellous. They say it's your best-- but I know that there shall be many more 'bests.' Congratulations."

Ajay posted another note from Amitabh, writing, "And, Amitji ended his message with these words." The letter read, "PS: Your expressions and your performance in the cockpit were true genius." He shared the notes on his Instagram account as well, where his wife Kajol commented, “Well deserved words on both sides.”

Runway 34 is inspired by a true incident from 2015 when a Doha to Kochi flight had a narrow escape after facing difficulties to land at the airport due to bad weather and low visibility. It revolves around Ajay's character Captain Vikrant Khanna, a flying prodigy, while Rakul Preet Singh portrays his co-pilot Tanya Albuquerque. Amitabh Bachchan plays the investigating officer Narayan Vedant in the case. Ajay has not only acted in the film but also directed and produced the project.

As per the Hindustan Times review of the film, "Donning the director's hat, one more time, Ajay does a brilliant job. He is a great storyteller, I must say. More than being focused on acting, with Runway 34, he creates an immersive experience."

