Ajay Devgn and Kajol wish his mother Veena on her 75th birthday: 'Go-to person for everything in life'

Ajay Devgn and Kajol wished his mother Veena Devgan as she turned 75 on Sunday. The couple put up separate wishes for her and Ajay also wrote that she is his 'go-to person for everything in life'. His father, late Veeru Devgan, started out in the film industry as a stunt choreographer and later became a highly respected action director. His mother, Veena, has also been a producer on a few of their home productions.

Kajol posted a selfie of herself with her mother-in-law on Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "Aapko 75 saal pure karne par bahot bahot badhiyaan! (Many many congratulations on completing 75 years!) love you." The two can be seen smiling widely in the photograph shared online.

Meanwhile, Ajay added a photograph where he is posing with Veena. In his wishes for her, he shared on Instagram, "Happy Birthday dear Mom. You are my go-to person for everything in life. Always need your blessings & guidance." The actor is wearing a beige shirt and jeans, while Veena has on a purple salwar suit.

Fans wished Ajay's mother on both their social media posts. On Instagram, one fan shared, "HBD. Lovely..Mother & son duo." One other fan also commented that the actor doesn't often post about his mother online.

Ajay's father, Veeru, died on 27 May 2019 in Mumbai. The 84-year-old had been in poor health for a while and had been suffering from breathing problems. Kajol and Ajay were wed on 24 February 1999 at the Devgan home after they had been dating for a few years. The couple has two children, a daughter, Nysa, who was born in 2003, and son, Yug, who was born in 2010.

Ajay is preparing for his next film as actor and director with Bholaa in March. The Hindi film is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. Bholaa also features Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao, while Abhishek Bachchan is said to make a special appearance in the film.

Kajol was last seen in Revathy's Salaam Venky last December. She will be making her OTT debut with the Disney+Hotstar The Good Wife later this year. She plays a lawyer in the web series which also stars Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali and Alyy Khan.

