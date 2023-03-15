Ajay Devgn leaves fans in splits as he responds to question about son Yug's launch in Bollywood

Actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter recently and hosted a quick ‘ask me anything’ session. He interacted with fans on several topics, ranging from what fans can expect from his upcoming film Bholaa to talking about Shah Rukh Khan and his remuneration. He was also asked about his son Yug's possible launch in Bollywood. Also read: Ajay Devgn and son Yug face off in an intense arm wrestling battle

Ajay tweeted, “Taking a break from promotions. Have some interesting questions for me? Ask away #AskBholaa.” A fan wrote back to him, “Sir Yug ko kab launch kar rahe ho (when are you launching your son)? #AskBholaa.”

Replying to the fan, Ajay posted a hilarious answer. He shared, “Launch ka pata nahi, abhi toh woh sahi time pe lunch karle wahi badi baat hai (Not sure about the launch but it would be a great deal if he eats his lunch on time).” “Chalo, back to work now #AskBholaa was fun,” he later wrapped up the quick chat.

Ajay married Kajol in February 1999 after dating since 1994. The two welcomed their first child, Nysa Devgan in 2003. Yug is their second child, born in September 2010. Both the kids are currently perusing their studies.

Ajay and Kajol are often spotted out and about with their kids. They also post pictures from their private life on social media. Yug was also seen assisting Ajay on a film set, which further sparked fans' curiosity about his possible debut in Bollywood.

Ajay's kids are often trolled on social media, especially his daughter Nysa. Talking about them, Ajay recently said that he has learnt to “ignore" the criticism and asked Yug and Nysa to do the same. He told Filmfare, "You have to constantly explain to them that they shouldn’t be bothered by what they read online. The trolls form a miniscule per cent of your audience…”

“I don’t know how such negativity happens. I’ve learnt to ignore it and have asked my children to do the same. I don’t even understand what they write sometimes, so I haven’t let it bother me,” Ajay added. He also said that neither of them has ambitions to join the industry yet. “My son Yug has now started watching them. My daughter Nysa doesn’t watch our films. She doesn’t have any interest in watching them, at least not yet,” he added.

