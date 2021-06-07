Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn pays tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh as The Legend Of Bhagat Singh completes 19 years
bollywood

Ajay Devgn pays tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh as The Legend Of Bhagat Singh completes 19 years

The Legend of Bhagat Singh, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, released on June 7, 2002. It was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Ajay Devgn played Bhagat Singh in the Rajkumar Santoshi film.

It was 19 years ago when actor Ajay Devgn got a 'lifetime' opportunity to play the role of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh in the film, The Legend of Bhagat Singh. On Monday, Ajay took to Instagram and reminisced working on the project by paying tribute to Bhagat Singh.

"It is not sufficient to play a revolutionary like Bhagat Singhji, once in your lifetime and career. You need to keep him there constantly... After all, these are those who wrote history with their to #19YearsOfTheLegendOfBhagatSingh," he wrote.

Released on June 7, 2002, The Legend of Bhagat Singh revolved around the life of the socialist revolutionary, Bhagat Singh, who fought for Indian independence.

Also read: Kajol shares her three musical moods, fan says 'so relatable, I do the same'

Ajay, who played the titular role of Bhagat Singh, also posted a picture of his look from the movie, which was helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Actors Raj Babbar, Farida Jalal, Sushant Singh and Amrita Rao also featured in the hit movie.

Ajay will be seen in Maidan, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Mayday. Not only this, but he is also set to make his digital debut with the crime drama web series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness.

