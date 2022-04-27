Ajay Devgn reacts to Kiccha Sudeep's ‘Hindi isn't our national language' comment: 'Why do you dub your films in Hindi?'

Actor Ajay Devgn has shared a rare reactionary tweet against a comment made by Kiccha Sudeep recently. Sudeep, who is a Kannada actor, recently said that Hindi is no longer the national language of India. Ajay doesn't seem pleased with the comment and shared a tweet on Wednesday, reacting to the same. Also read: Ajay Devgn reveals why Runway 34's title was changed from MayDay: 'People didn't have an understanding...'

Ajay tagged Kiccha in his tweet, which was written entirely in Hindi. “My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man," Ajay wrote.

At a recent event, Kiccha Sudeep had said, “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.” He was speaking in context of films such as RRR and KGF Chapter 2 that have found success even with Hindi-speaking audiences.

Hindi, however, is not the national language on India and never has been. India does not have any national language but Hindi and English are official languages used by the Union government.

This is one of the rare occasions that Ajay has openly spoken against another person on social media or weighed in on a political subject. In a recent interview to Ranveer Allahabadia, Ajay spoke about why celebrities rarely speak their minds in public. “There are so many things that happen in the country, we chose to speak and we chose not to speak because they are taken very differently and if you are trying to be honest about something then it can be taken differently. There'll be a section who'll be with you and another big chunk of people who'll not be with you and you have a fear of that,” he said.

